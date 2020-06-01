51-year-old Chinese national dies from Covid-19 complications; no new community cases

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old man from China died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sunday (May 31).

He is the youngest patient and also the first migrant worker to have died from the coronavirus in Singapore.

The man was diagnosed with lymphoma complicated by multi-organ failure while he had been warded in the intensive care unit at the end of April. Despite being treated for lymphoma, his condition had deteriorated and he subsequently died, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (June 1).

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 1. The National University Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

This brings the death toll for complications due to Covid-19 in Singapore to 24. Nine who tested positive for the virus have died from other causes.

The man started working in Singapore in 2001 and was a foreman under his current employer for close to a year with no employment issues, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a separate statement on Monday.

His employer had told his family about his condition when he was first admitted to intensive care. NUH had also provided regular updates to the employer. MOM said that the man’s family, his employer, and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Singapore, have been informed.

It is working with the Migrant Workers’ Centre to provide financial assistance to the man’s family.

The employer will also be assisting the family members with the funeral arrangements.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Monday also offered her condolences to the family of the worker.

She wrote on Facebook: "It is heart-breaking to think of his family’s grief at such a time. My thoughts and prayers are with them."

"With the passing of the worker, the community of migrant workers here would naturally be concerned. Singapore Ministry of Manpower will continue to reach out to these migrant workers as we have done so in the past weeks, to offer any assistance and assurance that they would need." she added.

There were no new community Covid-19 cases announced on Monday, with foreign workers living in dormitories making up all 408 of the new cases, as Singapore exits the circuit breaker period.

This is the first time since Feb 23 when no new community cases were announced, which was also the last time when no new Covid-19 cases were reported.

Community cases comprise Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders not living in dorms.

This is also the second time in the past week when there were no new Singaporean or permanent residents among the new cases. Last Thursday (May 28), one work pass holder from China was the only community case.

MOH also announced three new clusters on Monday. They are all dormitories and located at HSJV Dormitory at 33A Tanah Merah Coast Road, 10 Tuas South Street 12, and 109 Tuas View Walk 1.

The daily average for new community cases has decreased to three in the past week from seven two weeks ago.

Across the same periods, the number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of two per day.

MOH also said 767 more patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 22,457. Currently, 344 confirmed cases are still in hospital with seven of them in critical condition under intensive care.

Another 12,458 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.