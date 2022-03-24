THE BIG STORY

Inflation remains high, with the authorities and experts expecting prices to continue rising in the near future amid the disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to tighten monetary policy next month to curb inflation. The Singapore dollar may get stronger, experts said.

WORLD

While Barisan Nasional - and main component party Umno - won back-to-back state elections in Melaka and recently Johor, state rulers still appear to hold the trump cards. The alliance could not get its pick for Johor chief minister, the incumbent Hasni Mohammad, past the palace, with Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi sworn in instead.

Despite back-to-back La Nina events, which tend to have a cooling effect, last year was the Republic's 10th warmest year on record since 1929, said the weatherman in a report yesterday. The annual mean temperature last year was 27.9 deg C - 0.1 deg C above the long-term average of 27.8 deg C - making it the 10th warmest year in the last 92 years.

OPINION

Making women a part of national service can help address issues of gender inequality and reverse one symbolic instance of it, say Kalpana Vignehsa and R. Avinash of the Institute of Policy Studies. It is a chance to further include women through the defence framework, in turn allowing both sexes to share more of their experiences.

BUSINESS

Shareholders of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) on Tuesday voted in favour of a $3.9 billion takeover offer from Cuscaden Peak. SPH shareholders will have to pick one of the two options from Cuscaden: An all-cash offer of $2.36 per SPH share; or an alternative of $2.40 per share comprising $1.602 in cash and 0.782 of an SPH Reit unit.

LIFE

For overseas fans, Japanese dramas were notoriously hard to find online. The recent arrival of both old and new shows, such as Alice In Borderland, on global streaming platforms has boosted their popularity. But it is not just a nostalgia fest for long-time fans as the titles are also attracting new viewers.