Time for women to serve NS and challenge outmoded gender norms

Images of Ukrainian women defending their homeland against Russian invaders have been shared the world over. Indeed, Ukraine has one of the highest rates of female military service in the world and its 2018 law granting servicewomen equal rights is lauded for catalysing broader gains in gender equality.

As the world watches Ukraine mount an unexpectedly stout defence, gender equality advocates have been roused to re-evaluate the role of women in national defence. In Singapore, some may wonder if it is time for women to be equally included in our national defence framework.