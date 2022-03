Shareholders of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) on Tuesday voted in favour of a $3.9 billion takeover offer from Cuscaden Peak, a consortium comprising tycoon Ong Beng Seng's Hotel Properties (HPL) and units of Temasek-linked Mapletree and CapitaLand.

The vote marks the end of a fierce takeover battle between Cuscaden and rival bidder Keppel Corp for SPH, now largely a property company after its media assets were hived off.