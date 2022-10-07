THE BIG STORY

Housing Board resale flat prices rose by 1.2 per cent in September, compared with August's 0.4 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday. This is the 27th straight month of increase and it comes even in the face of rising interest rates. A record 45 units changed hands for at least $1 million.

Pasir Ris Crest Secondary vice-principal Ashraf Hyder Yusoff Maniam, 36, did not expect to get the chance to lead a school when he embarked on his teaching career in 2011. Next year, he will be principal of Ang Mo Kio Secondary. The school is one of 70 getting new principals next year as part of the annual MOE reshuffle.

A South African man who allegedly brought more than 34kg of rhinoceros horns worth $1.2 million into Singapore without a valid export permit was charged in court on Thursday. Gumede Sthembiso Joel, 32, and the horns were intercepted at Changi Airport on Tuesday at around noon.

WORLD

Despite China's increasing diplomatic setbacks, Chinese state media and officials have dialled up the praise for Beijing's foreign policy achievements under President Xi Jinping ahead of his imminent re-election. The official People's Daily has started a new series of columns praising his efforts.

SINGAPORE

Ng Chin Sang, the director of Fusion Builders, was fined $60,000 after a construction worker fell to his death in 2017, as a crane hit the platform he was on. The company was fined $250,000 for its role in the offence. Ng and the firm knew that workers had been using the crane freely regardless of their level of training.

BUSINESS

The top concern of one in five chief executives here was their firm's reputation, outweighing economic outlook or uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, CEOs globally picked pandemic fatigue and uncertainty as their most pressing concern, a KPMG study showed.