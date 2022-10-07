State media drums up support for Xi ahead of party congress

BEIJING - Despite China's increasing diplomatic setbacks, Chinese state media and officials have dialled up the praise for Beijing's foreign policy achievements under President Xi Jinping ahead of his imminent re-election.

The party's official People's Daily this week started a new series of columns to drum up support for the top Chinese leader's foreign policy initiatives, as he seems set to begin a new five-year term in power. On Sunday, the newspaper praised "Xi Jinping Thought on diplomacy" as contributing "Chinese wisdom and solutions to solving major global problems".