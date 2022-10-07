HDB resale prices up again as record 45 units cross $1m

Prices of Housing Board resale flats continued to climb for the 27th straight month in September, even in the face of rising interest rates.

A record 45 units changed hands for at least $1 million during the month.

HDB resale flat prices rose by 1.2 per cent in September, compared with August's 0.4 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

The exuberant HDB resale market has prompted a fresh round of curbs aimed at cooling the public housing market.

This includes a 15-month wait-out period for private property downgraders who wish to buy an HDB resale flat, and more stringent criteria in assessing home buyers' loan amounts.

In response to frustrations among some affected owners, HDB said it will exercise flexibility and may waive the wait-out period for those who obtained an option to purchase an HDB resale flat before the measures kicked in on Sept 30.

Analysts said the full impact of the curbs will take time to be reflected in flat prices and transaction volumes, but they are widely expected to moderate demand for larger units and cool prices.

Deals finalised in September will be reflected only in the later part of October and November, as it takes about eight weeks to process an HDB resale application and to complete the transaction, said One Global Group senior analyst Mohan Sandrasegeran.

This means the full impact of the measures will likely be seen in figures from December.

The curbs came as HDB resale prices increased by 7.8 per cent in the first nine months of 2022, fuelled by hot money from private property downgraders flowing into the HDB resale market, coupled with pandemic-related disruptions in the construction sector.

Of the 45 million-dollar flats sold in September, 17 were executive apartments and maisonettes, up from five such transactions in August, an analysis from Huttons Asia showed.

Executive apartments and maisonettes are typically larger than the standard HDB resale flats and are sought after for their rarity and generous floor areas.

In September, Punggol recorded its first million-dollar deal.

A 149 sq m five-room loft unit at Block 268C Punggol Field changed hands for $1.198 million.

Huttons' data showed that the buyer paid cash over valuation (COV) of almost $200,000.

COV refers to the difference between the sale price of a resale flat and its actual HDB valuation.

The difference can be paid for only in cash by the buyer.

The 45 million-dollar flats sold in September make up 1.7 per cent of the total resale transaction volume for the month. The number is also the highest monthly tally of such flats sold since the 36 transactions in December 2021.

It has been a record year for million-dollar HDB flat transactions, with 277 units sold to date in 2022, smashing the tally of 259 such deals for the whole of 2021 with three months to spare.

In September, an estimated 2,589 HDB resale flats changed hands, up 11.4 per cent from August.

Non-mature estates accounted for around 60 per cent of overall transactions.

Analysts said that higher interest rates had reduced the budgets of some buyers, who then went for HDB flats in non-mature estates.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said one reason for the higher resale volume could be that median prices of new condominium launches in the suburbs have reached new highs, breaching the $2,000 per sq ft benchmark.

"Buyers who are priced out of the new condo market have probably turned to the HDB resale market," she said.

While PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying expects demand for five-room units and larger homes to moderate slightly due to the curbs, she reckons the number of million-dollar resale flats would still cross the 300-unit mark, supported by first-timers and those moving from other HDB flats.

