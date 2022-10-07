36-year-old among new principals for 70 schools

Pasir Ris Crest Secondary vice-principal Ashraf Hyder Yusoff Maniam, 36, did not expect to get the chance to lead a school when he embarked on his teaching career in 2011.

When Mr Ashraf settles into his new role as principal of Ang Mo Kio Secondary next year, he plans to try to emulate teachers who inspired him in school.

The former Temasek Primary and Raffles Institution student said: "I was blessed to have teachers who spent a lot of time to help me grow and mature into a young adult.

"It was through the experiences that I learnt the importance of having a good teacher, which is a role that is very meaningful."

One of his first tasks at his new posting will be to take a close look at what the needs of the school are and start working towards common goals.

He said: "It's crucial to take the time to understand the needs of our people, including our staff and students, and adopt a spirit of co-creation to tap the ideas and collective wisdom of our people."

Ang Mo Kio Secondary is one of 70 schools getting a new principal next year as part of the annual Ministry of Education (MOE) reshuffle. Twenty-six schools will have first-time principals.

Mr Ashraf, whose father is a retired air traffic controller who now does aviation consultancy, is the youngest of three boys.

His two brothers are a 39-year-old lawyer and a 43-year-old civil servant. His mother is a housewife.

He is married to a teacher and they have a two-month-old son.

The recipient of an MOE scholarship, Mr Ashraf studied economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science before embarking on a career that included strategic planning and research at the Public Service Division and teaching at Tampines Secondary. He is the youngest in this year's batch of new principals.

MOE on Thursday said the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives, and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools.

Another first-time principal is Madam Teo Eng Hui, 45, who will move up a rung at Bukit View Primary, where she is now vice-principal.