THE BIG STORY

Public officers reported 178 cases of data leaks by the Government in the year that ended on March 31, a sharp 65 per cent increase from 108 cases in the preceding year. All of the incidents were assessed to be of "medium" or "low" severity, according to the third annual report on the Government's personal data protection efforts.

WORLD

A growing number of Malaysians are turning to budget meals offered by restaurant and cafeteria operators who have decided to help consumers alleviate the burden of food inflation. Cafeteria operators at public institutions of higher learning have also expressed their willingness to provide struggling students with economy meals.

OPINION

The Protect Singapore Townhall was held to discuss the impact of repealing Section 377A of the Penal Code. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says the repeal offers a moment for the LGBTQ community and conservative groups to understand the other's position and what others have given up to reach a compromise.

SINGAPORE

A pair of flyovers proposed by MP Liang Eng Hwa a decade ago are slated to open soon to give Bukit Panjang residents better access to the Kranji Expressway. The Land Transport Authority said that the flyovers, which form a traffic interchange in Senja Road and the KJE, are mostly completed. "We have been progressively opening up and making corresponding changes to adjacent roads."

SINGAPORE

A total of 807 complaints against renovation contractors were lodged with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) in the first half of the year. This was an increase of 28 per cent from the 627 complaints Case received about the industry in the same period last year, it said in a statement yesterday.

LIFE

If you are in the mood for an amazing chocolate treat, place your orders two days in advance with Humble Bakery, which offers several splendid concoctions. And if you are a film buff, make sure you book tickets for the Nordic Film Festival at The Projector. For more recommendations, check out The Straits Times' weekend guide.