A pair of flyovers proposed by MP Liang Eng Hwa a decade ago are slated to open soon to give Bukit Panjang residents better access to the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday that the flyovers, which form a traffic interchange in Senja Road and the KJE, are mostly completed. "We have been progressively opening up and making corresponding changes to adjacent roads," an LTA spokesman said.