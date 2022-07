The five stages of Covid-19 management goes like this: Horror (I tested positive?!), more horror (What is with this pounding headache?), panic (I can't smell or taste!), incomprehension (Why am I still testing positive on Day 8?) and resignation (Like that lor).

Before I broke out in cold sweat on Day 5, when I could not smell or taste my morning cup of Earl Grey tea, a ray of sunshine pierced through my fortress of dull, monotonous solitude.