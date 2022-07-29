Protect Sg Townhall: Repeal of S377A will be just the beginning

Events this week show that even if a controversial statute criminalising gay sex is repealed, that debate over homosexuality, marriage and family will not only not go away; but it is likely to also get more fractured and contentious.

This is a pity, because if and when Section 377A is repealed, the moment presents an opportunity for those who have lobbied for repeal, and those who have fought against it, to try to understand the other's position and what others have given up to reach a compromise.