MOM won't take further action against Liew Mun Leong's family over illegal deployment of Parti Liyani

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has reviewed its response to complaints from former domestic worker Parti Liyani in light of her acquittal, and has decided that no further action will be taken.

MOM said on Thursday (Nov 5) that following the observations made during Ms Parti's case at the High Court in September, it had initiated a review of the case and conducted further investigations.

Ms Parti was acquitted by the High Court in September of stealing from her former employers, the family of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, in a case which had sparked a public uproar and raised questions about the criminal justice system.

The ministry said that from 2017 to 2018, it had conducted investigations into Ms Parti's complaint of illegal deployment against her former employers.

At the conclusion of its investigations, MOM consulted the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and issued a caution against Mrs Liew Mun Leong and an advisory notice to her son, Karl Liew.

The ministry reviewed this response in light of Ms Parti's acquittal and consulted AGC on its recommendations.

"AGC has affirmed the earlier actions taken by MOM against Ms Parti's former employers on her illegal deployment to Karl Liew's home and office, and has directed that no further action be taken against the parties involved in this matter," said MOM.

Ms Parti had made a report in October 2017 of illegal deployment by Mrs Liew and Karl Liew's residence between September 2016 and October 2016, and to his office around 2012 and 2013.

On Thursday, Karl Liew appeared in a district court and was charged with giving false information to a public servant.

The 43-year-old is also accused of giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam delivered a ministerial statement on Ms Parti's case in Parliament on Wednesday and said that while lapses in how the case was handled were found, there was no improper influence in the case.

He had also said that AGC would seriously consider looking into allegations of perjury or other serious offences should such findings arise in court-issued judgments or decisions in legal proceedings.