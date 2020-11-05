Karl Liew, son of ex-CAG chairman, charged with giving false information and evidence in Parti Liyani case

SINGAPORE - Karl Liew, son of former Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Liew Mun Leong, appeared in a district court on Thursday (Nov 5), and was charged with giving false information to a public servant.

Liew, 43, is also accused of giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding.

Bail has been set at $15,000.

He will be back in court on Dec 17.

For giving false information to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.

Offenders convicted of giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Karl Liew is linked to a case involving Ms Parti Liyani, 46, who used to work as a domestic helper for the older Mr Liew and his family from 2007 to 2016.

She was later accused of stealing more than $34,000 worth of items from the household. The items included a $10,000 Gerald Genta watch, 115 items of clothing worth $150 each, as well as two iPhones with accessories valued at more than $2,000 in total.

After a trial, Ms Parti was sentenced to two years and two months' jail in March last year.

Justice Chan Seng Onn overturned her conviction on four theft charges following an appeal in September this year.

Her lawyer, Mr Anil Balchandani, who acted pro bono, had argued at her appeal that she was being framed to prevent her from lodging a complaint against the family for illegal deployment.

Mr Balchandani said that besides working at the Chancery Lane family home, Ms Parti had also been told to clean the office and home of Karl Liew.

Justice Chan had found that there was an "improper motive" on the part of the older Mr Liew and his son to prevent Ms Parti from complaining to the authorities.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament in a ministerial statement on Wednesday that the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will, from this case hereafter, seriously consider looking into allegations of perjury or other serious offences should such findings arise in court-issued judgements or decisions in legal proceedings.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the police said: "Following the release of the High Court judgement and in light of the High Court's comments, the AGC directed the police to conduct further investigations with a view to assess if any offences have been committed by the Liews."

Police added that they have completed their investigations.