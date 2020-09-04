Maid acquitted of stealing more than $34k worth of items from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong's home

SINGAPORE - A former domestic worker has been cleared by the High Court of stealing more than $34,000 worth of items from Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family.

Miss Parti Liyani, who worked for the family from 2007 to 2016, had appealed to the High Court against her conviction and sentence of two years and two months' jail.

Her lawyer, Mr Anil Balchandani, who acted pro bono, had argued at her appeal that she was being framed to prevent her from lodging a complaint against the family for illegal deployment.

Mr Anil said that besides working at the family home, Miss Parti, who is Indonesian, was also told to clean the office and home of Mr Liew's son Karl.

On Friday (Sept 4), Justice Chan Seng Onn allowed her appeal.

He found that there was collusion by the family, who had "improper motives" and wanted to stop her from going to the authorities.

The judge also found that there was a break in the chain of custody of the allegedly stolen items, which were improperly handled by the family members before the police photographed and seized the items five weeks later. This created a reasonable doubt as to whether the allegedly stolen items had been accurately document by the police.

Justice Chan also noted that two statements were taken from her without an interpreter.

The judge also found the testimony of Mr Karl Liew to be "highly suspect". Mr Karl Liew had claimed in court that various items of female clothing, allegedly stolen by Miss Parti, belonged to him as he liked to cross-dress.

Mr Anil told the court he would be making an application for compensation to be paid to Miss Parti, who has not worked for the past four years.

After the verdict, Miss Parti sobbed in relief and hugged her lawyer and staff from non-governmental organisation, Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics.