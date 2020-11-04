Parliament: AGC will consider looking into serious offences indicated by court judgment and decisions

SINGAPORE - The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will now seriously consider looking into allegations of perjury or other serious offences should such findings arise in court-issued judgments or decisions in legal proceedings.

This follows the highly publicised saga involving domestic helper Parti Liyani, whose former employer's son was deemed by a High Court judge to have been dishonest in his testimony against her during her trial for theft.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on Wednesday (Nov 4) highlighted in Parliament Mr Karl Liew's inconsistent answers during the trial, to the extent that the High Court believed him dishonest and disregarded his entire evidence against Ms Parti.

Among some of his more questionable statements was his claim to have purchased and owned a pink knife, which he said he bought before 2002. It was later shown to have likely been manufactured after that date, and Mr Liew conceded this in court.

From this case, the AGC has decided hereafter that it will consider whether there should be further investigations or proceedings for offences pointed out in a court judgment or decision, said Mr Shanmugam.