THE BIG STORY

The 15-month wait-out period imposed on private property owners will moderate demand for resale HDB flats and keep them affordable, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee, adding that private property owners generally have more means to buy resale flats than first-time home buyers or existing flat owners.

WORLD

Thailand's Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha can remain in his post, as he has not exceeded the eight-year term limit for the role. The top Thai court declared that Mr Prayut's term started in 2017, after the current Constitution replaced the post-coup provisional Charter.

WORLD

South Korea has removed all border controls for visitors imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Hong Kong has eased restrictions on dining at restaurants and banquets. Separately, Thailand ended its state of emergency over Covid-19 on Friday. In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a five-day home quarantine period for infected people would be scrapped.

SINGAPORE

There has been a 35 per cent to 40 per cent increase week on week in Covid-19 cases over the past few days, the Ministry of Health said, with 3,715 new cases recorded on Friday, a jump of 58.6 per cent to the 2,343 last Friday. MOH said it is monitoring the situation, and higher numbers of cases are expected over the next few weeks.

LIFE

The Red Dot Award for design concept, which was inaugurated in 2005, has grown to be the largest and most recognised professional design competition for design concepts and prototypes worldwide. This year's competition sees seven winners from Singapore with ground-breaking innovations.

SPORTS

In a win-only world, some athletes turn to cheating as they risk shortcuts. The latest sport under the microscope is chess, after world champion Magnus Carlsen (above) accused a fellow player of dishonesty, and it will take a coordinated fight to help preserve fairness, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.