S. Korea scraps virus test for visitors as Asia opens up further

SEOUL - Asian economies on Friday announced the further relaxation of coronavirus measures as the pandemic situation subsides in parts of the region.

From Saturday, South Korea will no longer require incoming travellers to undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on their first day of arrival, Yonhap news agency reported.

The removal of the PCR test requirement means that all border controls for visitors to South Korea have now been lifted. Incoming travellers have since Sept 3 already been exempted from presenting a negative virus test result ahead of their departure.

Earlier in September, the government also removed all outdoor mask requirements.

In Hong Kong, the government on Friday said it aimed to ease some curbs in an orderly way as the wave of infections stabilises.

From Oct 6, some social distancing measures will be relaxed, including raising the maximum number of people per table in restaurants to 12 from eight, while banquets can accommodate up to 240 people, from 120 now.

Thailand ended its state of emergency on Friday after the coronavirus was downgraded from a "dangerous" communicable disease to one that requires only surveillance. The South-east Asian nation has in recent months progressively ended most of its virus restrictions on travel and businesses to lure back the hordes of foreign tourists that used to flock to the country before the pandemic.

The emergency decree, which allowed the government to streamline disease-control plans without multiple approvals from various agencies, had been in place since March 2020.

Over in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a mandatory five-day home quarantine period for infected people would be scrapped from Oct 14.

The decision to let infected Australians decide for themselves whether they need to isolate removes one of the country's last remaining virus restrictions, and comes about a month after the quarantine period was cut to five days from seven.

Mr Albanese also said the pandemic leave payments for casual workers would stop, as "it isn't sustainable for government to pay people's wages forever".

"We want a policy that promotes resilience and capacity-building and reduces a reliance on government intervention," Mr Albanese told reporters on Friday.

Australia shifted away from its fortress-style controls from early 2022 through a staggered easing of curbs amid higher vaccination rates. "This virus will be around for many years but it's time to consider... different ways of dealing with it," Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said.

But some doctors warn the move would put the public at risk.

Professor Brendan Crabb, a microbiologist and chief executive of the Burnet Institute, described the move as "illogical and uninformed".

Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson concurred, telling ABC News: "I think people who are pushing for the isolation periods to be cut are not scientifically literate."

REUTERS