Red hot Red Dot Awards

Seven novel design concepts from Singapore have won the Red Dot Award: Design Concept accolade, which saw 4,080 entrants from 47 countries participating in the annual competition.

They are part of a total of 326 international awardees announced on Tuesday in two categories – 288 Red Dot winners and 38 Best of the Best semi-finalists.

Five finalists from the Best of the Best category from Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and two entrants from China went on to compete for the highest recognition, the Red Dot: Luminary award, at a gala presentation ceremony at the Red Dot Design Museum in Marina Bay on Tuesday.

The top prize went to South Korea’s Hyundai Global Design Center for its Trailer Drone design concept, a driverless platform for the future which combines fuel cells, trucks, trailers and robots in a single platform.

Singapore was represented by designers from local studios and industrial design students from the National University of Singapore who won six Red Dot awards. Only one firm, Schaeffler Singapore, made it to the Best of the Best finalist line-up.

The Red Dot Award: Design Concept is organised by a Singapore team led by Mr Ken Koo, Asia president of Red Dot and creative director of the Red Dot Design Museum.

The awards can be traced back to 1955 in Germany, when it began as an annual national design competition to help make the country’s consumer goods fit for export.

Over the years, the competition came under the auspices of Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen – one of Europe’s oldest and most respected design institutions – and went through several changes.

In 1991, German design educator Peter Zec took over the reins of Design Zentrum as managing partner and created a red dot as the emblem for the awards.

He turned it into the Red Dot Award for Design Concept in 2005 as he also wanted students and designers to compete with established firms in what has become one of the world’s largest design competitions.

The Red Dot award is segmented into three design disciplines – Product Design and Brands & Communication Design, which are held mainly in Europe; and Design Concept organised annually in Singapore.

“To think innovatively and remain forward-looking in persistent times is truly a special skill,” says Prof Zec, who flew into town for the award presentation. “Taking the best of today to make the best out of tomorrow is the real magic behind creating a design concept with added value.”

Only about 7 per cent of the entries submitted by companies, design studios, research institutions and designers were selected for their design merit by 2022’s Red Dot jury, comprising an international team of design experts who are mainly academics, design studio heads and editors of design publications.

The 2022 panel of 23 jurors includes Professor Song Kee Hong, an associate professor and deputy head of NUS’ Industrial Design Division, and Mr Simon Ong, group managing director of global communications and design group Kingsmen Creatives.