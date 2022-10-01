35%-40% jump in Covid-19 cases week on week in last few days: MOH

There has been a 35 per cent to 40 per cent increase week on week in coronavirus cases over the past few days, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday, in a fresh warning as the nation gets used to treating the virus as endemic.

Driven primarily by an increase in infections by the Omicron variant BA.2.75, which accounts for about a quarter of all daily infections, the increase translates to 900 to 1,000 more cases every day, the ministry said.

Singapore recorded 3,715 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a jump of 58.6 per cent from the 2,343 last Friday.

MOH said higher numbers of cases are expected over the next few weeks. It urged those who have not received their booster shots to get them.

It said the higher number of cases has so far not led to more severe disease or had significant impact on the healthcare system here.

The main driver of the surge, BA.2.75, also does not seem to be more dangerous. "There has been no evidence of increased disease severity associated with BA.2.75 in international research or in our local context," MOH said.

BA.2.75, nicknamed Centaurus, was first detected in India in early May and has since infected people in the United States, Britain, Australia, Germany, Canada and others.

There is worry that it may be more vaccine-resistant.

Virologists have been alarmed by the number of extra mutations it contains and have given it a "wild card" property. Health organisations are still studying it.

MOH said it is now circulating more widely in the population due to the easing of most Covid-19 rules and more social mixing and gatherings, since the first two imported cases of the variant were reported here in July.

This is coupled with a higher proportion of re-infections, increasing from 6 per cent of all reported cases in the beginning of September to 10 per cent this week, although these still account for only a small proportion of the rise.

Infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam said the rise is expected.

Beyond sub-variant B.A.2.75, others, such as B.A.4.6, are also gaining headway.

After the spike in cases two to three months ago, public immunity is also waning once more, predisposing more people to reinfection. "But I'm not concerned. The case of repeated infections is the new normal. So far, it doesn't seem to have led to more severe illness," he added.

MOH urged the public to continue to exercise personal and social responsibility, as well as caution, such as wearing masks when in crowded places, or when visiting or interacting with vulnerable persons.

Those who are unwell should stay at home. If they feel unwell when out or in the workplace, they should go home immediately to rest or see a doctor, MOH said.