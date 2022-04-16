THE BIG STORY

Measures will be in place to guard against the abuse of the new Public Defender's Office, which will be set up by the end of this year to provide legal aid to needy accused people. It will require co-payment and also have the right to withdraw aid from people who are found to have gamed the system, a spokesman for the Ministry of Law said.

Congratulatory words of support continued to stream in for Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who was on Thursday endorsed by People's Action Party ministers and MPs as their fourth-generation (4G) leader. Ministers Gan Kim Yong and Masagos Zulkifli noted his decisiveness and leadership in responding to the pandemic.

WORLD

The Kremlin warned yesterday it would step up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to Ukrainian sorties across the Russian border. Russia's long-range missiles yesterday targeted a military factory (right) near the Ukrainian capital, which produced missiles allegedly used to strike its Moskva warship a day earlier.

SINGAPORE

Abuse of public workers has been steadily increasing since 2018. Those in public transport, public service, healthcare and law enforcement describe verbal, and sometimes even physical, abuse as being common. HR experts tell ST that abuse will become more stressful and difficult, causing many to leave their jobs.

BUSINESS

The Singapore dollar may continue to drift upwards, aided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore's monetary policy tightening on Thursday that sent the currency to its highest level in nearly two weeks. But the outlook for more gains beyond the first half of the year is clouded by uncertainty.

LIFE

Forget stuffy studios and posed outdoor shoots for your big day. In Singapore, the trend of documentary wedding photography has picked up in the last five years. Chinese-American Maritha Mae uses old-fashioned photographic analogue film to tell a story, while Mr Andrew Lim of Drewperspectives gets brides and grooms soaking wet at his underwater shoots.