State of photography

Emotion in motion

In the first of a two-part special on the state of photography in Singapore, The Straits Times lists top wedding photographers for raw, candid bridal snapshots. Tomorrow: Hottest photo studio fads of the moment

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Are you looking to get your wedding photos taken, but are turned off by conventional or posed shoots?

How about capturing your pre-wedding journey or the big day in the style of a documentary? It could be one of you and your partner enjoying a cuppa at the neighbourhood kopitiam, or a loved one crying tears of joy at the occasion.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2022, with the headline Emotion in motion. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top