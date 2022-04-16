Verbal and physical abuse of public workers on the rise

When he spotted an elderly male patient behaving inappropriately towards a female nurse, Mr Lam, a healthcare assistant, rushed over to help his colleague.

The patient fired a slew of vulgarities at him before punching the 33-year-old in the stomach.

The elderly man was quickly restrained by other staff.

Mr Lam, who declined to have his full name published, said he immediately reported the incident to his supervisors, who spoke to the patient.

They also checked on Mr Lam's well-being.

He said the incident happened in February at a Covid-19 treatment facility where he still works.

"Incidents where we are abused or yelled at by patients are an everyday thing. But sometimes we cannot do much because they may have a mental illness or are old," said Mr Lam, who has worked as a healthcare assistant for two years.

Whether it is a receptionist at a private hospital or a doctor at a public facility, healthcare workers say they have been subjected to verbal, and sometimes physical, abuse.

Figures released during the debate on the Health Ministry's budget last month showed there were 1,500 cases as at end-2021, up from 1,080 in 2018.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 1,300 abuse cases in 2020.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases saw a significant jump in cases - from 158 in 2020 to 284 reported cases last year, a spokesman for TTSH told The Straits Times.

At Singapore General Hospital, close to 200 abuse cases were reported last year, up from around 170 cases in 2020.

This trend was mirrored at the National University Hospital, which saw around 100 physical and 160 verbal abuse cases last year, up from 80 physical and 120 verbal abuse cases in 2020.

Mr Ng Kian Swan, chief operating officer of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital, said 52 cases of abuse in total were reported by staff at both hospitals last year, up from 36 cases in 2020.

Meanwhile, Changi General Hospital reported a downward trend - there were about 130 cases of abuse last year, compared with about 200 in 2020.

But overall, there has been a surge.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung drew attention to the issue in a Facebook post on March 25, in which he noted that healthcare workers have been going through a challenging and difficult time amid the pandemic.

"On top of taking care of Covid-19 patients and subjecting themselves to risk, they have been doing their very best to ensure all emergency cases are properly attended to," said the minister.

Hospitals told ST some cases may go unreported. This was despite encouraging healthcare workers to report incidents when they occur, they added.

There appears to be a rise in abuse cases across other sectors as well.

Responding to queries from ST, a spokesman for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said while most commuters respect public transport workers, a small number of commuters have been abusive.

"When these cases arise, the offenders will be dealt with according to the law," he said.

LTA did not provide figures but in 2020, SBS Transit - the largest scheduled bus operator - said there were nearly 40 cases of assault as at September that year, compared with 33 cases in 2019.

Even emergency responders have not been spared.

In February, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the number of emergency responders harassed last year in the course of their duties was the highest in the past six years. There were 29 verbal and physical harassment cases reported last year, up from 17 cases reported in 2020.

As for the Singapore Police Force, there were over 400 cases of officers who faced verbal and physical abuse reported over 2019 and 2020.

Individual workers may not be the target for abusive behaviour, said Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology.

"It could have been pent-up frustration from earlier that day that causes them to lose their cool. The worker then becomes a convenient outlet for them to let off steam," she said.

A spokesman for the Healthcare Services Employees' Union said patients waiting over prolonged periods due to changes in hospital visitation rules during the pandemic may have made it harder for them to cope with their illnesses and loneliness.

"Similarly, visitors are affected by the stricter visitor policies as part of safe management measures at hospitals.

"At outpatient clinics, longer queues due to higher patient loads could lead to a perceived lack of care and service rendered," said the spokesman.

"Sometimes, these visitors or patients may vent their frustrations on the healthcare workers verbally or even physically in some cases."

Ms Jaya Dass, managing director of Singapore and Malaysia at human resources solutions firm Randstad, said when workers get abused, the job may start to get more stressful and difficult.

It could lead to some leaving their jobs. The firm provides recruitment services to private and public organisations.

To offer better protection, more categories of workers were included as public service workers under the Protection from Harassment (Public Service Worker) Order from July 7 last year.

The law covers sectors such as healthcare, education, transport and security.

It protects ancillary workers in public healthcare institutions as well, including those who provide administrative, cleaning, operations or security services. Under the law, private-hire drivers are covered too.

Offenders who harass or abuse a public servant or a public service worker in the course of their work are liable for enhanced penalties, and may be fined up to $5,000, imprisoned for up to 12 months, or both.