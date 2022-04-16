Support and encouragement pour in for new 4G leader

Few people can say they know what it feels like to be named as a possible future prime minister. Among them is Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who has been there and done that.

Mr Goh's Facebook post on Thursday night about Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is thus worth noting.

"Congrats, Lawrence. You have your work cut out for you," said Mr Goh, whose peers in 1984 decided that he should succeed Mr Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding prime minister.

Mr Goh noted that an overwhelming majority of ministers had chosen Mr Wong as the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) leader.

He also pointed out a special link to the likely future prime minister - Mr Wong is a former resident of Marine Parade, Mr Goh's long-time constituency, which the Emeritus Senior Minister said could "be proud of him".

"He grew up in our estate. His father was an RC (residents' committee) leader," said Mr Goh, one of several former and current politicians who welcomed the announcement on Mr Wong.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in a statement that Cabinet ministers had on that day affirmed their choice of Mr Wong as the leader of the 4G team.

Yesterday, the congratulatory words of support continued to stream in.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is PAP chairman and co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 with Mr Wong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, said he was glad Mr Wong has stepped forward.

"His foresight, decisiveness and leadership played a key role in our efforts to keep Singaporeans safe and charting our path towards Covid resilience," said Mr Gan. "Looking forward to continue working with him as our leader to nurture a great future for Singapore."

Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who is vice-chairman of the PAP, said the choice of Mr Wong was expected.

He said Mr Wong has demonstrated outstanding leadership in both the Cabinet and the task force.

He recounted how Mr Wong was concerned about the spread of Covid-19 within the Malay/Muslim community and the drastic steps that had to be taken.

"He was more than willing to join me at the Muis Auditorium to explain to our mosque and community leaders why we had to close our mosques in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the early days of 2020 - at very short notice!" Mr Masagos said in a Facebook post.

"He also showed concern for the community as the measures affected our Ramadan activities, Hari Raya celebrations, as well as when the pandemic led to the difficult decision to suspend the haj."

Mr Masagos added: "He was also able to make difficult decisions to ensure the best outcome for Singapore during challenging moments."

Mr Gan, Mr Masagos and their Cabinet colleagues were involved in the recent process by which Mr Wong was selected.

PM Lee said on Thursday that former minister Khaw Boon Wan met each of the ministers, as well as Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and labour chief Ng Chee Meng, individually to sound out their personal views and facilitate a new consensus on a 4G leader.