THE BIG STORY

New bid to tackle unethical adoption practices here

Significant changes to adoption laws and practices are on the cards here, including moves to make unethical adoption practices a crime. In the public consultation posted on Reach's website, the Ministry of Social and Family Development proposed new offences that carry fines or jail terms.

WORLD

Pandemic fails to curb S-E Asia's drug trade

While South-east Asia reels from the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns that have stalled economies and pushed tens of millions into poverty, the region's narcotics trade is in full swing. The Straits Times looks at why business for methamphetamines is booming and efforts to halt the scourge.

SINGAPORE

HPB launches healthy eating campaign ahead of Ramadan

A public education campaign to promote healthy eating and lifestyle habits in the Malay/Muslim community was launched yesterday, ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, which starts tomorrow.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) will encourage the community to consume less sugar and choose healthier food options during Ramadan and Hari Raya Puasa.

OPINION

Sino-US rivalry could hasten green race

Beneath their overall broad agreement on climate goals, the United States and China can compete constructively, say experts. US correspondent Charissa Yong takes a look at how the rivals' competitive instincts could spur domestic change and international momentum to transition to clean energy more quickly.

SINGAPORE

Local retailer Naiise closes last store, may wind up

Multi-label retailer Naiise may wind up after years of payment delays to its vendors. It said last Friday that it is closing its one remaining store at Jewel Changi Airport. It had five stores here last year, having opened its Jewel Changi Airport and Paya Lebar Quarter outlets in 2019.



ST FILE PHOTO



LIFE

Looking back on a year of home-based learning

It has been a year since Singapore went into the circuit breaker and full home-based learning, and teachers, students and parents are now more adept and confident in the use of digital tools. Despite the struggles, they have found ways to cope - and emerged stronger, says principal Charles Chan.