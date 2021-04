Malaysia's national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador (centre) last month showing the media a haul of methamphetamine seized in a raid. The police succeeded in crippling a Thai drug smuggling syndicate. Last May, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said law enforcement in South-east Asia seized a record 115 tonnes of methamphetamine in 2019 - significantly more than the amount seized just two years previously.

PHOTO: BERNAMA