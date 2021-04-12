For Subscribers
Minor Issues
Lessons of home-based learning
Despite the struggles, students, parents and teachers alike found ways to cope with the circuit breaker - and emerged stronger
It has been a year since Singapore went into the circuit breaker and full home-based learning last April. Many of us will remember worrying about how the Covid-19 pandemic would affect students.
Parents, especially those with children taking national examinations, worried whether the kids would be prepared to take these exams. Others were equally stressed about supporting their children for home-based learning as well as looking after them during the circuit breaker.