Power Play

Sino-US race - to protect the climate

How the competitive instincts of the two great rivals could help rein in carbon emissions &#8226; Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

US Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    37 min ago
In 2014, then US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a surprise deal to curb their countries' greenhouse gas emissions, with China committing for the first time to cap its emissions and the United States agreeing to new reductions of its own.

While not without its criticism, the landmark accord was credited with paving the way for the historic Paris Agreement a year later, the international treaty under which the world agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C to 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2021, with the headline 'Sino-US race - to protect the climate'. Subscribe
Topics: 