Sino-US race - to protect the climate

In 2014, then US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a surprise deal to curb their countries' greenhouse gas emissions, with China committing for the first time to cap its emissions and the United States agreeing to new reductions of its own.

While not without its criticism, the landmark accord was credited with paving the way for the historic Paris Agreement a year later, the international treaty under which the world agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C to 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels.