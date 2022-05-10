MRT and bus ridership hit 78 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels with easing of rules

SINGAPORE - Rail and bus ridership hit 78 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the last week of April after Singapore dropped most of its pandemic restrictions, with all employees allowed to return to the workplace and group size limits removed.

This is a more than 10 percentage-point increase from the 67 per cent recorded in the first week of January, when group sizes were capped at five and up to 50 per cent of workers could go back to the office.

In the same period, the number of commuters taking public transport during the morning peak also increased from 59 per cent of 2019 levels to 76 per cent.

The latest figures from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) come as the broader Singapore economy reopens, with more people going to office, staying out late and in general, going out.

But a wholesale return to 2019 patterns remains some way off.

The number of commuters who tapped out at stations in the central business district in the morning peak period stayed at 51 per cent, in a sign that staggered working hours and telecommuting may be here to stay for a while yet.

Public transport operators and the Government are closely monitoring numbers to gauge if there will be a permanent shift in how people use public transport, with some observers having forecast a semi-permanent drop in overall ridership.

The pandemic and Covid-19 restrictions have hit public transport ridership and fare revenue, with 2020 and 2021 the two years with the lowest ridership numbers since 2010.

For the 2020/2021 financial year, LTA posted a 30 per cent drop in fare revenue collected, with bus and rail ridership at 60 per cent of what it was before the outbreak.

Separately, LTA said the number of people who took taxi and private-hire car services for the week of April 25 to May 1 remained at about 81 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, similar to the situation at the start of the year.

This is despite recent complaints of high surge fares and difficulties of getting a ride, as nightlife returns with alcohol sales after 10.30pm allowed from March 29 and nightclubs reopening on April 19.

Part of the supply crunch can be explained by the number of taxis plying the roads continuing to drop this year, from 14,847 in January to 14,603 in March, down from 18,542 in 2019.

LTA statistics showed the number of taxi driver and private-hire car driver vocational licence holders inching up slightly from January to March.

There were 94,513 valid taxi driver's vocational licence holders as at March, up from January's 94,111.

The figure was 48,300 for private-hire car vocational licence holders, up from 47,913 in January.