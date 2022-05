SINGAPORE - Retiree Tony Lee, 73, was trying to get a ride from Joo Seng to Jalan Besar two Fridays ago. An hour after his search began at 6pm, he was still pacing the streets.

"I went on all the apps – Grab, Gojek, ComfortDelGro. But no one would accept my booking," he said. "The taxi stand in the area also had a really long queue so I had to walk around to try to flag down a cab."