Bus, train ridership in S'pore rises but numbers still far from pre-Covid-19 levels

SINGAPORE - Public transport ridership recovered in 2021 on the back of relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, but the numbers are still the second lowest since 2010.

Bus and train rides averaged 5.259 million a day in 2021 - 4.3 per cent higher than in 2020, based on figures released by the Land Transport Authority on Monday (Feb 21).

Buses posted a bigger improvement, with ridership rising by 4.5 per cent to more than three million, while MRT and LRT rides rose by 4.1 per cent to 2.251 million a day.

More people are expected to return to taking public transport as the economy reopens further this year.

Last month, bus and rail rides averaged 5.785 million a day - a 10 per cent jump from the 2021 average.

But observers reckon that it would take some time to go back to the all-time ridership high of 7.691 million seen before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

Meanwhile, taxi and private-hire car rides also improved last year. An average of 553,000 trips a day were made by these two point-to-point modes - a 7.2 per cent increase from 2020.

Private-hire cars chalked up an 8 per cent growth to 321,000 trips, while taxis posted a 5.9 per cent improvement to 232,000 trips a day.

This is the second year that point-to-point ridership figures are released. Again, the combined number of trips is about half of what taxis recorded in the heyday before private-hire players arrived in 2013.

The increase in public transport ridership coincided with two consecutive dips in commuter satisfaction.

The annual public transport customer satisfaction survey, conducted by the Public Transport Council (PTC), revealed that 92 per cent of commuters were happy with bus and train rides last year - down from 97.6 per cent in 2020, and 99.4 per cent in 2019.

At 92 per cent, it was the lowest satisfaction level since 2015, when 91.8 per cent of commuters polled said they were contented with public transport service standards. Overall, trains fared better than buses on this front.

Although the PTC said the dip in satisfaction could have been because of the Covid-19 situation, the results came on the heels of bus services that were merged or rationalised as segments of new MRT lines opened.