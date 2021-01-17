Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 17.

All travellers to S'pore need to take Covid-19 PCR test on arrival from Jan 25

Foreign workers will also need to take PCR and serology tests once they arrive in Singapore.

Malaysians debate govt flip-flops on movement curbs as Covid-19 cases hit record high

Some are puzzled by what businesses should be open or shut with the MCO imposed again.

A mother hopes for answers in her 7-year-old child's murder case from 1995

A pink tin box filled with memories of her daughter is never too far from the 65-year-old's bed.

Lunch With Sumiko: Pritam Singh on the need to keep calm and stay grounded

Mr Singh believes that when things are going good, it's best to keep your feet grounded and not get overly exuberant.

Hawkers go online to boost sales of festive goods in lead-up to Chinese New Year

20 hawkers at Chinatown Complex have joined a pilot online store.

Feeding wildlife in Singapore is a lose-lose situation: Experts

People often feed wildlife out of compassion, but experts say this does more harm than good.

S'porean couple and wife of K-9 unit para-vet among 4 new Covid-19 community cases

The man works at Singapore Scouts Association and his wife is an OCBC Bank administrative officer.

Nature groups oppose zoning of Dover Forest in Ulu Pandan for residential use

They cite the need to conserve animal and plant species, and create more green spaces.

Play the waiting game with air miles cards amid Covid-19 travel curbs

Continue to earn points till travel resumes, or take up another credit card for cash rewards.

First-time hawkers dishing out food with a modern spin

Some young newcomers are joining the trade with passion, vision and creative spins on traditional fare.

