Nature groups oppose zoning of Dover Forest for residential use

SINGAPORE - Nature groups have voiced their objections to the zoning of a site they call Dover Forest for residential use, citing the need to create more green spaces for recreation and to conserve the vast animal and plant species.

The area, covering 33ha in Ulu Pandan estate, is home to at least 158 animal species including critically endangered ones, and 120 plant species.

The estate is bounded by the Ulu Pandan Canal to the north, Ghim Moh Link to the east, Commonwealth Avenue West to the south and Clementi Road to the west.

On Friday (Jan 15), Nature Society Singapore (NSS) posted on its Facebook page a 13-page proposal to the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

In the proposal, NSS argued for the Dover Forest to be designated as a "public-cum-nature park" instead.

It said that some parts of the space could be set aside for a recreational park and a community garden, while areas rich in wildlife should remain untouched.

"Of prime consideration is the absence of a public park in this Dover/Ulu Pandan area now," it said in its proposal.

It observed that the demand for greenery among the public has grown, noting the weekend crowds at the Central Catchment Nature Reserve's Tree-Top Trail.

The proposal came as HDB sought feedback from Dec 20 until Saturday (Jan 16) on its environment baseline study on the Ulu Pandan estate.

In the study posted on its website last year, HDB said that the Ulu Pandan site - which also includes a mowed lawn comprising a pedestrian path to the Dover MRT station - had been largely zoned as residential in the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Master Plan 2014.

Some concerns raised by NSS included the loss of biodiversity and wildlife connectivity with other green spaces nearby such as the Clementi Forest.

Six critically endangered or endangered species are listed in HDB's study. They are the changeable hawk-eagle, blue-crowned hanging parrot, violet cuckoo, glossy swiftlet, oriental magpie-robin and the asian softshell turtle.

However, NSS said their internal records show that there may be more endangered species in Dover Forest than those mentioned by HDB.

"All these records...compel serious conservation attention," said NSS.

Other nature groups have also spoken out against the zoning, including Singapore Youth Voices for Biodiversity and Lepak in SG.

On its Wordpress site, the Singapore Youth Voices for Biodiversity said that the Dover Forest could mitigate the urban heat island effect - when an urban area becomes much warmer than the rural areas surrounding it - and cool down surrounding residential spaces.

A Change.org petition set up by Dover resident Sydney Cheong to save Dover Forest has garnered more than 12,800 signatures as at Saturday 6pm.