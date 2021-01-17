Singaporean couple and wife of K-9 unit para-vet among 4 new Covid-19 community cases

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean couple and the wife of the K-9 unit para-vet who earlier tested positive are among the four new coronavirus cases in the community reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday (Jan 16).

Altogether, there were 24 new cases reported, with one from Tuas South Dormitory and 19 imported.

One of the community cases is a 39-year-old man who works at Singapore Scouts Association at Bishan Street 12, handling mainly administrative work in the office. He is also a part-time bus driver with Westpoint Transit, plying specific routes for Cameron (Singapore) and GlaxoSmithKline Tuas.

His wife, also 39, works as an administrative officer at OCBC Tampines Centre One, but does not interact with customers.

Another patient is a 28-year-old woman, who is the spouse of the 32 year-old man who works as a para-veterinarian at the Singapore Police Force. She had been identified as his close contact earlier and was placed on quarantine on Jan 13.

She works as a Prison Staff Officer at Singapore Prison Service but does not interact with prison inmates. She had mainly been working from home during this period, MOH noted.

The last community case is a 33 year-old male Chinese national who is a work permit holder. He works as a food processing worker at Golden Bridge Foods Manufacturing.

He was swabbed but his test result came back negative on Jan 8. He went back to work on Jan 13, but developed a fever the day after and later tested positive.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from eight cases in the week before to six cases in the past week, MOH noted.

There were also 19 imported cases, from countries like India, the United Arab Emirates, France, Japan, Spain and Myanmar.

There are currently 54 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.