Jan-April tourist numbers exceed arrivals for whole of 2021, with easing of border curbs

SINGAPORE - The number of visitors to Singapore in the first four months of the year has exceeded figures for the whole of 2021, mainly due to a surge in arrivals in April after Singapore dropped most of its Covid-19 restrictions.

A total of 540,430 people visited Singapore from January to April, with more than half of them - 294,300 - arriving last month, according to numbers from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

In comparison, Singapore welcomed just 329,990 visitors for all 12 months in 2021.

April's figure is also the highest since February 2020, although it remains a fraction of the 1.6 million visitors logged in pre-pandemic April 2019.

The rise in visitors comes as STB told The Straits Times it is now ramping up its marketing efforts and focusing its resources on countries and regions that are already open, such as South-east Asia, India, Australia, Europe, the United States and most recently, South Korea.

China and Japan have been left out for now as these major markets remain largely closed.

The Government has set aside close to half a billion dollars to support the tourism sector over the next few years. This covers marketing efforts and refreshing existing attractions, for example.

"We have maintained a well-balanced portfolio with a mix of new and long-haul markets," said Mr Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive of STB's marketing group, noting that the board kept up efforts even when borders were closed in the past two years.

This strategy will support the country's tourism recovery and ensure Singapore continues to attract visitors, he added. STB is also closely monitoring other countries' border measures so that it can increase marketing efforts when needed.

The tourism industry had been growing year on year at a rate of between 3.3 per cent and 7.7 per cent between 2016 and 2019 until Covid-19 derailed its trajectory and caused tourism arrivals to plummet to unprecedented lows in 2020.

But while the tourism sector is recovering, analysts said the continued closure of China - Singapore's top market pre-pandemic - remains a cause of worry.

A full recovery is unlikely without Chinese tourists, who made up nearly 20 per cent of 2019's total arrivals, they added.

In April, there were only 5,000 visitors from China, compared with 302,100 in the same month in 2019.