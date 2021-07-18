Singapore Tourism Board keeps Indian market engaged with virtual adventure

NEW DELHI - The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is taking Indian audiences on a virtual adventure in Singapore.

With travel between India and Singapore shut down by the pandemic, STB has tied up with streaming service Voot Kids and Green Gold Animation, an Indian animation company, to bring out Chhota Bheem - Adventures In Singapore.

Chhota Bheem is a popular Indian cartoon and the mini series follows the characters around Singapore. There are seven episodes of about three minutes each.

An STB release said the series takes the character Chhota Bheem and his friends to prominent attractions such as Jewel Changi Airport and its famous HSBC Rain Vortex, the Singapore Botanic Gardens, the Singapore Zoo and the Night Safari, among others.

"Singapore has always been a perennial favourite among Indians as a family destination. This (initiative) is a gift of smiles from STB to audiences in India. We are hoping the series allows them to have some fun," said Mr G.B. Srithar, STB's regional director for India, the Middle East and South Asia.

"India, prior to the onset of Covid-19, was Singapore's third-largest source market. It is important we stay engaged," he added.

In 2019, 1.42 million Indians visited Singapore.

The series, which started on Saturday (July 17), is available on Voot Kids in English, Hindi and Tamil.