International Women's Day: Asia's strong role models in the workforce

On International Women's Day (IWD) on Tuesday (March 8), The Straits Times highlights stories of women from all walks of life across Asia, facing unique challenges in their individual roles in society and in the workforce.

This collection of premium feature stories have now been put outside the paywall - making them free for all to read online - as part of ST’s contribution towards the global mission of raising awareness and changing attitudes on women’s issues.

This initiative is a collaboration with the World Editors Forum (WEF) - part of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) - and the Asia News Network (ANN) to "Break The Bias", this year's IWD theme, and to amplify the push for women’s equality.

What life - and brushes with death - taught a S'pore lawyer