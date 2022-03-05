International Women's Day: Bosses, colleagues rallied around her when her son was found to have autism

Ms Serene Chew credits her bosses and colleagues for being empathetic and giving her time off for visits to doctors and therapy sessions for her autistic son. PHOTO: SERENE CHEW
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
52 sec ago
SINGAPORE - Ms Serene Chew's toddler (both above) stopped eating during the pandemic. At first, she thought it was because he missed their helper, who left Singapore for family reasons in August 2020.

Her son refused to be cared for by their new helper. He rejected meals lovingly prepared by her husband and drank only milk. The desperate parents scrambled to find anything that he was willing to eat - waffles, but only from a certain bakery. Eggs, but only sous vide. Now four, his diet is mainly bread-based, but again, only one type of bread.

