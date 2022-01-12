Highest daily total rainfall in 2021 recorded on Aug 24

SINGAPORE - The rainfall recorded on Aug 24 was the highest daily total rainfall in 2021.

The 247.2mm rainfall collected that day was also the highest daily total rainfall ever recorded for the month of August, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Wednesday (Jan 12) in a written parliamentary reply to Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas). The Aug 24 figure is almost 40 per cent higher than the previous record set in August 1983.

Ms Fu added that PUB does not have data relating to the damage done to properties as a result of heavy downpours.

"As climate change brings about more extreme weather scenarios, we are likely to see more flash floods from intense rain. PUB will continue to strengthen its forecasting and sensing capabilities, and implement cost-effective measures to minimise flood risks," she said.

On Aug 24, more than the average monthly August rainfall fell in western Singapore within three hours, said Ms Fu.

The intense rain resulted in localised flash floods at two locations - Dunearn Road between Sime Darby Centre and Binjai Park with a flood depth of about 400mm, and Cashew Road leading to Upper Bukit Timah Road with a flood depth of about 150mm.

These localised flash floods lasted around 40 minutes at Dunearn Road and 30 minutes at Cashew Road, she added.

Comparatively, the highest daily rainfall recorded in 2020 was 185.2mm on Jan 29, which did not result in any known flash floods, based on records from the Meteorological Service Singapore, said Ms Fu.

To obtain up-to-date heavy rain alerts and flood warnings, members of the public can refer to the PUB's communication channels, including its newly launched Telegram channel, as well as the myENV Mobile App and the Land Transport Authority's Expressway Monitoring Advisory System.

Property owners in flood-prone areas can also take measures to protect their properties.

These include adding structures such as humps and flood barriers. PUB will continue to offer advice and loan equipment such as portable flood barriers and sandbags to property owners when needed, said Ms Fu.