New version of myENV app includes information on water services and food safety

SINGAPORE - Those looking to stay on top of water services, food safety, and environment-related information and services can now tap on the National Environment Agency's (NEA) updated mobile app myENV, which consolidates such information in one place.

The new version of the app, launched on Wednesday (March 31), integrates information from NEA, national water agency PUB, and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to provide users with real-time content through a unified interface.

Local weather, air quality, dengue hot spots, water levels in PUB's network of drains and canals during rainfall events, alerts on flash floods, water service disruptions, hawker centres, and food safety updates are among the features that users can call up in the updated app.

New features on the app include a consolidated dashboard for key environmental information, a tutorial for new users and widgets - shortcuts that members of the public can use to access specific data without having to open the app.

Users can also set up personalised locations such as their home, office or childcare centre to keep up-to-date on the weather or air quality at those frequently-visited places.

On the food safety side, users can choose to receive notifications on food recalls, suspensions and downgrading of food establishments.

Feedback on environmental, water and food safety issues can also be submitted through the myENV app.

Users can also ask questions related to NEA, PUB and SFA through the chatbot, "Ask Jamie @myENV".

The updated app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play store from Wednesday. Existing users will be prompted to upgrade to the new app.

Mr Desmond Tan, Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, said: "The new myENV app provides trusted, real-time and accurate information from NEA, PUB and SFA on a single platform. It enables individuals to take ownership of the environment by providing feedback in a convenient and efficient manner.

"With this integrated app, we hope to provide a more citizen-centric service experience and to better engage the community."

Other new features will be rolled out progressively, said the agencies in a joint statement.

They are also seeking public feedback via comments on the app stores on how the updated app can better serve the public.