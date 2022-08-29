Many Singaporeans not quite ready to stop wearing masks indoors despite easing of rules

SINGAPORE - On Monday (Aug 29) for the first time in over two years, Singaporeans were not required to wear a mask indoors but not everyone was keen to ditch it.

In shopping malls and schools across Singapore, many people were seen still wearing their masks.

When asked, two reasons stood out.

First, the need to continue taking precautions to safeguard their own health.

Second, not wanting to fall ill and endanger the health of close family members.

For instance, real estate agent Kek Siew Sin, 57, said he had no plans to stop wearing a mask when he was indoors.

He said: "I still plan to wear mask indoors as I can't afford to get sick, as I am a self employed person."

Similarly, graphic designer Yong Chong How, 46, was in no hurry to quit wearing a mask.

He said: "I will still be wearing masks. It is the responsible thing to do, to protect family and friends. I will only remove mask when I need to drink or eat."

On Wednesday (Aug 24), the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 said people will not be required to wear a mask indoors except in healthcare facilities and on public transport.

In March, the requirement to wear a mask outdoors was removed, amid the easing of several other Covid-19 safe management rules in Singapore.

When The Straits Times visited Clementi Mall at 10.30am on Monday, about eight in 10 people were seen wearing a mask inside the mall.