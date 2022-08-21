NDR 2022: Masks will soon be optional in Singapore, except on public transport and in clinics, hospitals

SINGAPORE - Masks will soon be required only on public transport and in healthcare settings such as hospitals, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 21).

In his National Day Rally speech, PM Lee said the Covid-19 situation in Singapore has stabilised, and that relaxing mask requirements would help prevent fatigue from setting in.

"But don't take off your masks this very moment," he said, as details will be announced by Singapore's multi-ministry Covid-19 task force.

Currently, while masks are optional in outdoor settings, they are mandatory indoors, in places such as shopping malls.

With the reduced requirements, they will be optional in most indoor settings. But they will still be required on public transport, where people are in prolonged close contact in a crowded space; and in healthcare settings such as clinics, hospitals, and residential and nursing homes, where there are vulnerable persons, PM Lee said.

For schools in particular, masks should not be needed in class, he said.

He acknowledged that parents may be worried, but assured them that the Government has assessed that relaxing mask requirements in schools would be safe.

“Children do need to be able to see the facial expressions of their teachers and of each other,” said PM Lee.

“You have to learn to read faces... if (a person) is angry or happy... otherwise, you grow up with a blank space in your brain,” he said.

“It’s crucial for learning and development.”

Experts in Singapore had suggested recently that there was no need to continue enforcing mandatory mask-wearing indoors, since over 90 per cent of the population has been vaccinated and over half the population has been infected with the virus.