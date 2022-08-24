From Monday, masks not needed in S'pore except on public transport and in hospitals, clinics

SINGAPORE - Masks will not be required in most indoor settings from Monday (Aug 29), as Singapore takes a significant step towards living with Covid-19.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday said masks will be mandatory only in two settings, the first being healthcare facilities, residential care homes and ambulances, as well as indoor premises within hospitals and polyclinics.

They will also be required on public transport - the MRT, LRT, public buses and indoor facilities such as the boarding areas at bus interchanges and MRT platforms.

Mask-wearing in the airport and on private transport modes such as school buses, private bus services and taxis will be optional.

The further easing of Covid-19 rules comes as the population has become more resilient against the virus, due to high vaccination rates and more people getting infected, said the Ministry of Health.

The number of infections has also declined steadily, while the number of daily hospital cases has halved from more than 800 in July to below 400.

Mr Wong cautioned, however, that while the pandemic situation is much better today, Singaporeans must be mentally prepared for any sudden change as the next Covid-19 variant could be more aggressive and dangerous.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a press conference that Singapore should prepare itself for a "northern hemisphere winter wave" at the end of the year, which the United States, United Kingdom and Europe are all bracing for.

Vaccination remains the primary line of defence, said the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, which is co-chaired by Mr Wong, Mr Ong and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

The Government will roll out boosters for children aged five to 11 in the fourth quarter of this year and is considering vaccines for infants and younger children, said Mr Ong.

He noted that almost 80 per cent of the population have taken their booster shots, a key reason why Singapore was able to ride through the BA.5 variant wave without tightening safe management measures and having hospitals overwhelmed.