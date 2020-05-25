President Halimah Yacob gives in-principle support to draw on reserves for 4th coronavirus support package

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob on Monday (May 25) said she has given her in-principle support for the Government to draw on the nation's reserves for a fourth support package to help businesses and people cope with the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Madam Halimah said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and his team of ministers had briefed her and the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) last week on the fourth Covid-19 support package.

"This is the fourth Budget within two months into the new financial year, and the second time past reserves are tapped for the Government's Covid-19 response," she said.

The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented, she said, and the situation remains volatile, with significant uncertainties in global economy.

"Lives and livelihoods continue to be at stake. It is critical that we re-open safely, so economic activities will remain slow even as we try to restart them," she said.

"Having deliberated and considered the recommendation of the CPA, I am satisfied that the fourth support package is necessary to ensure a safe transition to this new normal for Singapore."

Her post comes ahead of a ministerial statement on the fourth round of Covid-19 support measures, which Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said the upcoming Budget will include ways to better support the social service sector.

An earlier discussion with representatives social service organisations had touched on how social service agencies can strengthen collaboration and capability building, and difficulties with fundraising during the pandemic.

The Government had earlier announced three Covid-19 support packages amounting to $63.7 billion, which were rolled out between February and April.

Related Story More support for social service sector in upcoming Budget: DPM Heng Swee Keat

Related Story No more denying the importance of having deep reserves

Measures included the Jobs Support Scheme, which subsidises wages for local workers, and direct cash transfers such as the $600 Solidarity Payment.

The first Unity Budget delivered on Feb 18 saw $6.4 billion set aside to support businesses, workers and families affected by the coronavirus.

On March 26, Mr Heng added $48.4 billion to the effort in a supplementary Resilience Budget.

On April 6, he announced a further $5.1 billion under the Solidarity Budget to enhance and extend several support measures.

President Halimah Yacob has already given her assent for about $21 billion to be drawn from the reserves to fund these packages.