DPM Heng to deliver ministerial statement on Covid-19 support measures on May 26

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the statement at 3.30pm on May 26 in the House.
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the statement at 3.30pm on May 26 in the House.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago
graceho@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament next Tuesday (May 26) on the Government's plans to help businesses and individuals adapt and build resilience, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will deliver the statement at 3.30pm in the House.

The statement, which is expected to contain the fourth round of Covid-19 support measures since February, will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

It will also be covered live on television and radio.

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content