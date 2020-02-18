Singapore Budget 2020: $6.4b set aside to support firms, families and front-line agencies affected by coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE - More than $6 billion has been set aside in the Budget to support businesses, workers, families and front-line agencies, as Singapore grapples with the economic fallout from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday (Feb 18) announced various measures to stabilise the country's economy and cushion the impact of the outbreak, which has hit tourism arrivals and disrupted supply chains.

A $4 billion package will be rolled out to keep workers in jobs, help companies with their cash flow and provide additional support for sectors directly affected by the coronavirus disease, officially known as Covid-19.

Households will get additional help with cost of living from a special $1.6 billion Care and Support Package, with those less well-off receiving more.

Apart from this, $800 million will be set aside to support front-line agencies fighting the outbreak, taking the support kitty to $6.4 billion. The bulk of the funds for agencies will go to the Ministry of Health.

"Our immediate concern is to protect you and your families. We will put in every effort to slow down the spread of the virus," said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

He noted that the Covid-19 outbreak will certainly impact Singapore's economy, which is now much more integrated with China's.

Visitor arrivals to Singapore and air traffic through Changi have declined, along with hotel occupancy rates. Singapore had 77 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday.

The duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy remain unclear, he said.

On Monday, the Trade and Industry Ministry downgraded its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) to between -0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

While the ministry's baseline forecast is for GDP growth to come in at 0.5 per cent for the full year, Mr Heng said "we must be prepared that the economic impact may be worse than we projected".

He outlined two schemes that will help workers stay employed by defraying wage costs for enterprises.

A jobs support scheme will offset 8 per cent of every employed local worker's wages for three months, capped at $3,600 a month per worker.

This will benefit all companies, which will receive payment by July this year. The scheme will cost the Government $1.3 billion.

The ceiling for a separate scheme that co-funds wage increases for Singaporean employees will be raised from $4,000 to $5,000, to benefit more than 700,000 Singaporeans.

Companies will also receive a 25 per cent corporate income tax rebate, capped at $15,000 per company, and can take higher working capital loans to help with their cash flow.

Tenants and lessees of properties managed by government agencies such as the Housing Board, Singapore Land Authority and JTC Corporation can request more flexible rental payments like instalment plans.

Mr Heng said there will be additional support for the tourism, aviation, retail, food services and point-to-point transport sectors, which are directly affected by the outbreak.

Among other things, companies in the tourism sector will get property tax rebates and can apply for a temporary bridging loan programme that allows them to borrow up to $1 million, with interest capped at 5 per cent.

Help for the aviation sector includes rebates on aircraft landing and parking charges, as well as rental rebates for shops and cargo agents at Changi Airport, he said.

The National Environment Agency will waive a month's rental for stallholders in the hawker centres and markets that it manages. Other government agencies like HDB will provide half a month of rental waiver to their commercial tenants.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely. If needed, we can and are prepared to do more," Mr Heng said.