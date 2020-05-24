More support for social service sector in upcoming Budget: DPM Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE - The upcoming Budget will include ways to better support the social service sector, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Sunday (May 24).

In a Facebook post, Mr Heng said he received many good ideas from 30 social service organisations during a virtual meeting on Saturday, ahead of his ministerial statement on the fourth round of Covid-19 support measures on Tuesday.

"Their passion to serve came through during the dialogue, as they are doing all they can to strengthen support for vulnerable members of our community during the circuit breaker," said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

He said the discussion touched on how social service agencies can strengthen collaboration and capability building, and difficulties with fundraising during the pandemic.

"The circuit breaker has accelerated the shift to digital, as more services are provided online. This highlighted both the potential and also the current constraints of going digital," said Mr Heng.

In addition to looking at providing better support as part of the upcoming Budget, the Government will work with the sector to "embrace digitalisation, accelerate transformation and scale up new capabilities", he added.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, Minister for Community, Culture and Youth Grace Fu and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah joined him in the call.

Mr Heng said he was heartened to see the sector working together, with new areas to collaborate identified during the discussions.

"We are making good progress towards building a more caring and inclusive society. We will build an even better tomorrow, with the strong support of social service agencies," he said.