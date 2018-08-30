Hangout with ST: Youth worried for their parents' retirement and uncommon games at Asian Games

Join Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week.
Published
52 min ago
mdhairi@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what is trending in Singapore and around the world with a live video series by The Straits Times.

The series - which adopts a casual, talk-show format - is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman and airs every Thursday at 4.30pm on ST's Facebook page.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the Crazy Rich Asians red carpet event, the National Day special, million-dollar Housing Board flats, and Singapore's worst cyber attack.

In this week's episode, they talk about children worried for their parents' retirement, eateries suspended due to hygiene reasons, uncommon games at this year's Asian Games, and a new video series A Day in the Kitchen.

Topics: 

