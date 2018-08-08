Hangout with ST: A behind-the-scenes glimpse into NDP with special Aug 9 edition

SINGAPORE - Members of the public can get an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the National Day Parade, with the special National Day edition of Hangout with ST on Thursday evening (Aug 9).

This edition of the video series by The Straits Times will broadcast live from the Marina Bay floating platform. It will feature five groups of people involved in the parade: the Naval Diving Unit, performers, mascots, a pilot and air traffic controller involved in the aerial fly-past, and workers who prepared the firework shows.

Live interviews and scenes from the parade preparations will also be showcased, in addition to interactions with the audience.

The show will take place from 5pm to 5.45pm and will be streamed live on ST's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The series is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo, 27, and Hairianto Diman, 30.

Ms Woo said: "I am most looking forward to doing a live show on National Day, because it's the first time ST is doing it.

"I hope viewers will get to see what the pre-parade is like and also see how hard all the volunteers and everyone involved in the parade worked for this one day, because we will be talking about and showing viewers all the preparations behind NDP."

While the usual Thursday sessions take place in a studio in the ST newsroom, both Ms Woo and Mr Hairianto will be reporting live from the Marina Bay floating platform this time.

They will be joined by two roving journalists, Mr Basil Edward Teo, 29, and Mr Jose Hong, 27.

Mr Teo will be at the F1 Pit Building, where he will capture the scenes of the performers getting ready, while Mr Hong will interact with members of the audience seated at the floating platform.

Mr Hong said: “I am slightly nervous, as I know I will be broadcast live to thousands of people, and the last time I did this was a year ago.

“But overall, I think this will be a good opportunity to bring the atmosphere at the floating platform to our readers.”

The third part of the show will feature two live interviews, conducted by Ms Woo and Mr Hairianto.

A Singapore Armed Forces lieutenant-colonel involved in the logistics of the NDP will talk about the planning of the event, such as the manpower required.

In addition, a motivator from charity organisation Touch will show her funpack and the items inside it.

Ms Woo said: "NDP is not just to entertain but for us to be proud of what we have, and I am equally proud to be able to show more about it during Hangout."