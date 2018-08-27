Asian Games: Historic gold medal for Singapore contract bridge men's team

Poon Hua (right, red and white) and Loo Choon Chou (left, red and white) of Singapore compete against Hong Kong’s Lau Pik Kin (right, white) and Ng Chee Cheung (left, white) in the Men’s Team final of the contract bridge competition at the 18th A
Poon Hua (right, red and white) and Loo Choon Chou (left, red and white) of Singapore compete against Hong Kong’s Lau Pik Kin (right, white) and Ng Chee Cheung (left, white) in the Men’s Team final of the contract bridge competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug 27, 2018.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
1 hour ago
cnicole@sph.com.sg

JAKARTA -Singapore's contract bridge men's team clinched a historic gold medal when they beat Hong Kong 107-52 in the final on Monday (Aug 27) evening.

The team - consisting of Poon Hua, Loo Choon Chou, Zhang Yukun, Fong Kien Hoong, Oh Feng Gui Desmond and Ong Yisheng Kelvin - led the first segment 35-26, and extended their lead to 73-35 after the second segment earlier in the day.

Contract bridge is making its debut at the Asian Games in Indonesia.

With the contract bridge title, Singapore now have three golds, four silvers and 10 bronzes.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!