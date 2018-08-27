Asian Games: Historic gold medal for Singapore contract bridge men's team

JAKARTA -Singapore's contract bridge men's team clinched a historic gold medal when they beat Hong Kong 107-52 in the final on Monday (Aug 27) evening.

The team - consisting of Poon Hua, Loo Choon Chou, Zhang Yukun, Fong Kien Hoong, Oh Feng Gui Desmond and Ong Yisheng Kelvin - led the first segment 35-26, and extended their lead to 73-35 after the second segment earlier in the day.

Contract bridge is making its debut at the Asian Games in Indonesia.

With the contract bridge title, Singapore now have three golds, four silvers and 10 bronzes.